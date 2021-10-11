Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.37. Hancock Whitney reported earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $328.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.18 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HWC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,609,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,605,000 after purchasing an additional 220,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,464,000 after purchasing an additional 216,318 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,326,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,736,000 after purchasing an additional 33,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,913,000 after purchasing an additional 111,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 15.5% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,516,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,397,000 after purchasing an additional 203,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

HWC opened at $49.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.41. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -144.00%.

Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

