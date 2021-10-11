Analysts Anticipate SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. SLR Investment posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 7.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $19.52 on Friday. SLR Investment has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $824.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 117.14%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the first quarter worth $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the second quarter worth $231,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 6.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

