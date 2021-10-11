Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $434,000 in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,414 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $319,076,000 after acquiring an additional 15,659 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 920,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,576,000 after buying an additional 37,282 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,826,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 583,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,354,000 after buying an additional 56,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,625,000 after buying an additional 18,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

In other news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $95.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.71. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $73.11 and a 52-week high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.20%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.