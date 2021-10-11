Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires 18,100 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Barclays were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 268.0% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Barclays by 64.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Barclays in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCS. Societe Generale upgraded Barclays to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from 170.00 to 180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Barclays to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from 230.00 to 240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded Barclays to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from 210.00 to 220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Barclays from 218.00 to 220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.83.

NYSE BCS opened at $10.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.90%.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

