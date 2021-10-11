Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $488,000 in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,135,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $292,606,000 after buying an additional 215,121 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Yandex by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,474,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,297,000 after purchasing an additional 537,011 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC increased its position in Yandex by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Yandex by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 31,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC increased its position in Yandex by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,477,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,560,000 after purchasing an additional 88,497 shares in the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

YNDX opened at $79.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.48. Yandex has a 12 month low of $55.62 and a 12 month high of $82.62.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

