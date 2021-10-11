Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 30,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 348.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $30.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 1.89. LendingClub Co. has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $33.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.42.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LC. TheStreet raised shares of LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,864 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $30,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 8,310 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $242,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,951 shares of company stock valued at $564,717. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

