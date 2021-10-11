Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires Shares of 43,285 Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 43,285 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 267.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 53.2% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,229.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LUMN stock opened at $12.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.15. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

