Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Stake Lowered by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $5,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $78,788,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 110.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,757,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,166,000 after buying an additional 1,444,417 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 399.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,028,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,470,000 after purchasing an additional 822,251 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter worth approximately $13,215,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 411.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 576,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,961,000 after buying an additional 464,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CADE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bancorporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of CADE opened at $22.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.22. Cadence Bancorporation has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $23.88. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $185.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.68 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 15.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 81.08%.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

