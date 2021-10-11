Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 830 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 253,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ferro were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferro during the first quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferro during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ferro during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Ferro during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferro during the second quarter worth about $226,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Ferro stock opened at $20.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average of $20.10. Ferro Co. has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.55.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.30 million. Ferro had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

