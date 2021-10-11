Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.60 Million Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.19% of Albany International worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Albany International by 15.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Albany International by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Albany International in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Albany International by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Albany International by 14.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,763,000 after acquiring an additional 13,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIN stock opened at $81.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.74. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $93.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.80 million. Albany International had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 14.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In other news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $119,017,944.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,804.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

