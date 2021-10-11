Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 3,629 Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of SPX FLOW worth $5,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the second quarter valued at $284,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in SPX FLOW by 4.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPX FLOW by 32.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW during the second quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPX FLOW by 5.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on FLOW. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America began coverage on SPX FLOW in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPX FLOW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.60.

Shares of FLOW opened at $72.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $86.17.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.19 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.