Blair William & Co. IL Acquires New Position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMBI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 58.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 133,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 49,386 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 22.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 23.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 898,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,688,000 after acquiring an additional 168,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,701,000 after acquiring an additional 133,466 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI opened at $19.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.81. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.25. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $190.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.05 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

