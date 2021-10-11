Legal & General Group Plc Sells 39,048 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,048 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.26% of Power Integrations worth $12,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,408,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,667,000 after acquiring an additional 60,501 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

POWI stock opened at $99.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.05. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $55.09 and a one year high of $110.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $180.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.43 million. Research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.62%.

POWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

In other news, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,858 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $531,319.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,269.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $107,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,854 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.