Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 57.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,394 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 16,798 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRFT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Perficient in the first quarter worth $217,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Perficient by 539.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient in the first quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Perficient in the first quarter worth $1,136,000.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $3,550,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perficient stock opened at $120.88 on Monday. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $124.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.54, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.73 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRFT. Maxim Group raised their target price on Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

