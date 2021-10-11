Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 5,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.27.

XPO stock opened at $78.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.59. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.79 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. On average, analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

