CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 971.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,367 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 748.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,144,369,000 after buying an additional 22,839,557 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1,489.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,169,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214,869 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 945.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,000,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $993,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852,735 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 816.5% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,424,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 924.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,525,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,585 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.59.

CSGP opened at $86.88 on Monday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $95.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 148.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

