ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 16,926 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,070 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,926 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,320.7% during the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 314,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,506,000 after buying an additional 292,763 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,361,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after acquiring an additional 70,905 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after acquiring an additional 44,190 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 338.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 510,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 393,944 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 93.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,809,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,524,000 after purchasing an additional 874,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.84.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $22.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.38%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

