Legal & General Group Plc Trims Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,392 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.30% of Exponent worth $13,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Exponent by 0.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,345,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,590,000 after buying an additional 9,144 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Exponent by 14.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,036,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,419,000 after buying an additional 258,810 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Exponent by 8.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,285,000 after buying an additional 130,919 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,808,000 after purchasing an additional 71,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Exponent by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 666,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,441,000 after purchasing an additional 106,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $737,628.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $810,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,744.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,583 shares of company stock worth $6,406,594. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $114.54 on Monday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.42 and a 1-year high of $120.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.04 and a 200-day moving average of $101.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 63.28 and a beta of 0.36.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

EXPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

