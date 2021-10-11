13,861 Shares in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,413,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,912,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,860 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 257.2% in the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,009,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,901 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,492,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,434,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AXTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $30.62 on Monday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

