ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 43,062 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 267,965 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 43,062 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $6,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 223,619 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,139 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 30,908 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

HAL stock opened at $23.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 149.63 and a beta of 2.84. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.69%.

HAL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

