Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 44,270 Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.16% of Applied Optoelectronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 22.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 18.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 125.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $6.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.80. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $54.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.20 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAOI shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Optoelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

