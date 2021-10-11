Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 17.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in TriMas were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. Bbva USA purchased a new position in TriMas in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 22.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 28.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TriMas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $32.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.31. TriMas Co. has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $36.62.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $218.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.83 million. TriMas had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS).

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.