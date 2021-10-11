Trexquant Investment LP Takes $395,000 Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,561,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,762,000 after purchasing an additional 12,299,987 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 233.1% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 8,286,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798,662 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,601,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,922 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth $54,113,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth $35,164,000. Institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher purchased 3,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $55,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 109,806 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,567.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,618,825.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DNB opened at $19.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -97.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.75.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DNB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

