Trexquant Investment LP Sells 93 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,792,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,825,000 after acquiring an additional 18,241 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,479,000 after acquiring an additional 250,479 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,346,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,075,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,022,000 after buying an additional 18,320 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 884,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,829,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,520,282.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MANH shares. Truist increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet cut Manhattan Associates from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.71.

MANH stock opened at $153.69 on Monday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.74 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 99.80 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.71 and a 200 day moving average of $144.05.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

