XTX Topco Ltd Invests $38,000 in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,191 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MFG. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of MFG stock opened at $2.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.68. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $3.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

