ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,310 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $2,543,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,206 shares of company stock valued at $19,994,717 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $113.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $66.41 and a one year high of $115.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HZNP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.73.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

