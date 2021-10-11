ProShare Advisors LLC Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFG opened at $68.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $69.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.05.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.10.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

