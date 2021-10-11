Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.18% of Dorman Products worth $6,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 8.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 800,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,144,000 after purchasing an additional 60,014 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 46.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 578,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,384,000 after purchasing an additional 183,354 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 29.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 530,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,434,000 after purchasing an additional 120,787 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 18.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 510,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,970,000 after purchasing an additional 78,346 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,369,000 after purchasing an additional 31,469 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Dorman Products stock opened at $97.32 on Monday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $85.50 and a one year high of $113.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.52. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.75.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.42 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

