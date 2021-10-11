FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in FMC by 133.1% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 10,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in FMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,283,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in FMC by 5.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,701 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 38.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 147.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 44,588 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on FMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.27.

In related news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMC opened at $89.07 on Monday. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.65.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

