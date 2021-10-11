Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 30,410.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,225 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,985 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.15% of Armstrong World Industries worth $7,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $900,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,207,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,549,000 after purchasing an additional 173,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AWI shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist raised their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $97.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.17. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $113.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

In other news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $1,249,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.