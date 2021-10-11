AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Price Target Increased to £105 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from £100 ($130.65) to £105 ($137.18) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AZN. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 8,778.85 ($114.70).

AZN opened at GBX 8,834 ($115.42) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £136.85 billion and a PE ratio of 41.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,998 ($117.56). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,500.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8,155.64.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

