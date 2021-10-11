Profund Advisors LLC Buys 158 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 355.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

JBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.20.

In other news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $331,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $44,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,900 shares of company stock worth $788,329. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $146.39 on Monday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.74 and a 12 month high of $161.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.30. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.