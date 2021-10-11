Profund Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NBR stock opened at $110.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $913.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 3.64. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $133.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.32.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($18.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($16.61) by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $489.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.10 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 49.81% and a negative net margin of 32.63%. Analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -59.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NBR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

