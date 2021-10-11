Profund Advisors LLC Sells 733 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 213.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $116.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $136.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.88 and its 200 day moving average is $101.72.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.66%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 215,657 shares of company stock worth $5,046,801 and sold 507,808 shares worth $40,144,228. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.55.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

