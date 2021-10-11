Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 47,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ReneSola by 349.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ReneSola by 90,628.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 324,450 shares during the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Shah Capital Management acquired 5,000 shares of ReneSola stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $34,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $108,750 over the last 90 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on ReneSola from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.73.

SOL opened at $6.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $440.81 million, a P/E ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 2.28. ReneSola Ltd has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $35.77. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. ReneSola had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 18.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

