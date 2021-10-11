POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of POSCO by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,112,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,421,000 after purchasing an additional 91,848 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of POSCO by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 902,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,965 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of POSCO by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 857,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in POSCO during the second quarter worth about $23,316,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC boosted its position in POSCO by 0.3% during the first quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 247,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,888,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Get POSCO alerts:

PKX opened at $67.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. POSCO has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $92.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that POSCO will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, POSCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

About POSCO

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POSCO (NYSE:PKX).

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.