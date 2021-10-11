Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HELE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,306,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 38.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,354,000 after buying an additional 194,881 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 85.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 446,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,079,000 after purchasing an additional 205,973 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,330 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $592,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $490,207.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $226.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HELE has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

