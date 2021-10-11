Trexquant Investment LP Trims Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 87.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 21,856 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 84.1% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth about $213,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth about $567,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth about $6,190,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth about $1,136,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $145.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.96 and a 200 day moving average of $138.87. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $153.54. The firm has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.08.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

