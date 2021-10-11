Profund Advisors LLC Has $584,000 Position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TS. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Tenaris by 433.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Tenaris by 1,038.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Tenaris by 952.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tenaris during the second quarter worth $86,000. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of TS opened at $22.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.20. Tenaris S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average of $21.50.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

