Boston Partners Has $504,000 Stock Position in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,715 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.12% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPAA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 214.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 82.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 449.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $20.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.76. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The company has a market cap of $388.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $149.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

MPAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

In related news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $55,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

