RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,822 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,547 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in RGC Resources were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RGCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in RGC Resources by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in RGC Resources by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in RGC Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period.

Shares of RGCO opened at $22.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $189.91 million, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of -0.50. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. RGC Resources had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The company was founded on July 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Roanoke, VA.

