Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 2,411.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 171,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,557 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy were worth $8,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 35.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter valued at $246,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BCEI. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist raised their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bonanza Creek Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.80.

NYSE:BCEI opened at $50.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 2.14. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $52.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 28.28%.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $73,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $437,339.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,729.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $729,720 in the last three months. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

