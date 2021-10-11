Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Holdings Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.35% of Equifax worth $101,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Equifax by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Equifax by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 18,378 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Equifax by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Equifax by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EFX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equifax from $241.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.14.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $258.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.18. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.98 and a fifty-two week high of $279.59.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.