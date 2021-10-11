SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 21,737 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,737 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 87.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in First Horizon by 130.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in First Horizon by 33.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in First Horizon by 220.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FHN shares. UBS Group lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

FHN stock opened at $16.68 on Monday. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $19.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.51.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

