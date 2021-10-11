Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 61,979 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.22% of Align Technology worth $108,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Align Technology by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,700,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,186 shares of company stock worth $15,459,858. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALGN stock opened at $643.56 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $322.87 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $697.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $631.23. The stock has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a PE ratio of 73.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. On average, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

