Boston Partners Sells 186 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,945 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 37.8% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 675 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, CLSA cut Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $68.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $85.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.10.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.66%.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.