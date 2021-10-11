AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Holdings Cut by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,661 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.14% of AerSale worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in AerSale in the first quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in AerSale in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AerSale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLE opened at $17.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.79. AerSale Co. has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $18.35.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $91.92 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that AerSale Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of AerSale in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

AerSale Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE).

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.