Analysts Expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that SM Energy (NYSE:SM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SM Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.26. SM Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 340%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SM Energy.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $563.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.12 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on SM Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 523,372 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after acquiring an additional 52,695 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 359.3% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 71,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 55,836 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 771,302 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,997,000 after acquiring an additional 26,224 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 130.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,897,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,317 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $30.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average is $20.11. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $31.47.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SM Energy (SM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.