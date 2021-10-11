Boston Partners Cuts Stake in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,746 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 77,112 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Invacare were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in shares of Invacare by 2,601.7% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 892,693 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 859,651 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invacare by 3.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 165,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Invacare by 41.2% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,695 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Invacare by 12.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invacare by 0.4% during the first quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 908,236 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Baiju R. Shah sold 6,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $59,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IVC opened at $4.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.87. Invacare Co. has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $225.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.00 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Invacare Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IVC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Invacare in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

