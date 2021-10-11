Zacks: Analysts Expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) to Post $0.30 EPS

Brokerages predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.31. Commercial Vehicle Group reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $257.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.19 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVGI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, CEO Harold C. Bevis purchased 20,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $186,321.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher H. Bohnert purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 57,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,570.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 39,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 18,449 shares in the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $331.42 million, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

